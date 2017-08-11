The "Global Sensor Technology Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Sensor Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $242 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Sensor Technology across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Trends:

Hovering demand for consumer electronics product

Rising technological advancements in wireless technology

Recent technological developments of sensor technology





Companies Mentioned:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Legrand S.A

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensirion AG

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Sensor Technology Market, By Component

5 Sensor Technology Market, By Type

6 Sensor Technology Market, By Technology

7 Sensor Technology Market, By End-User

8 Sensor Technology Market, By Geography

9 Leading Companies

