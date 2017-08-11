DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Type (Activator & Utility), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, and Insecticides), Crop-Type (Cereals & Oilseeds and Fruits & Vegetables), & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The agricultural adjuvants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 and reach USD 3.51 billion by 2021

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for agrochemicals due to the increase in pressure on global food production and changing farming practices & technologies. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions and growth in demand for bio-based adjuvants provide new growth opportunities for the players in the agricultural adjuvants market.

The types of agricultural adjuvants include activator (surfactants, oil adjuvants, and ammonium fertilizers) and utility (compatibility agents, buffers/acidifiers, antifoam agents, water conditioners, and drift control agents). Surfactants accounted for the largest market share among activator adjuvants in 2015. Nonionic surfactants are mainly used with pesticides, as they are compatible with most of the pesticides. The amphoteric segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the agricultural surfactants market.

On the basis of applications, the agricultural adjuvants market is led by the herbicides segment in 2015, followed by fungicides. Herbicides are used on a large scale for the cultivation of cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses. The fungicides segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the agricultural surfactants market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Type



8 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Application



9 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Crop Type



10 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Akzo Nobel N.V.

Brandt

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries Ag

Helena Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC.

Nufarm Limited

Solvay

The DOW Chemical Company

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.

