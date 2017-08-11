United States Oncology Diagnostics Market 2016-2017 - Forecast to 2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Oncology Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Personalized medicine continues to be a driver of new diagnostics to characterize the properties of an individual's cancer. As a result, there is an increased focus on the development of non-invasive liquid biopsy companion diagnostic tests that would aid in choosing the best treatment for an individual. Liquid biopsy has triggered market consolidation, as participants fill the gaps in their technology sets, skill sets, and expertise through the acquisition of specialized laboratories.
Amidst the tests for different cancers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests measuring multiple biomarkers are gaining favor over single-marker tests, because of their improved specificity and sensitivity. When making coverage decisions for new tests, private and government healthcare plans want to see evidence of clinical utility and understand the impact of the tests on patient health outcomes.
Important market opportunities that are predicted with high certainty include the clinical integration of clinical sequencing technologies and active participation in strategic partnerships. The falling cost of targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) will be extremely cost-competitive, with the current single-mutation tests. Additional advantages ensure that clinical sequencing and Big Data will play a key role in cancer patient management. The purpose of this study is to provide an overview of the key technologies, companies, and competitive dynamics of the cancer diagnostics market in the United States.
The study covers the following cancer types: breast, ovarian, cervical, colorectal, prostate, and lung.
Highlights of the report include:
- Annual biopsies and projection estimates for all the cancer types (2016-2021)
- Revenue forecast by technology type (molecular vs non-molecular) and by intended use (screening, prognosis, diagnosis, therapy selection, and therapy monitoring/management)
- Key trends and growth opportunities
- Game-changing companies
- Disruptive technologies and business models
- Emerging biomarkers and companion diagnostic development landscape
- Pricing analysis
- Epidemiology studies for all cancer types (2016-2021)
- Strategic recommendations and future outlook of cancer market
Key questions this study will answer include:
- Which are the cancer types that hold the highest potential in terms of revenue and growth?
- What are the tests and technologies used to screen, diagnose, and predict therapy in each of the cancers? Where are the new developments taking place?
- What does the current and prospective competitive landscape look like? What are the approaches being taken by participants to counter competitive threats?
- How is the landscape for mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations?
- What are the emerging biomarker opportunities for breast, prostate, cervical, ovarian, lung, and colorectal cancer for developing new tests?
- Which are the companies that are driving innovation within each cancer type?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Highlights
- Scope and Segmentation
- Top Economic Motivators for Cancer Testing
- Trends Driving Cancer Testing
- Examples of Competitive Developments
- Future Trends - 3 Big Predictions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. US Oncology Diagnostics Market Overview
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Cancer Market Trends
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Notable Activities
- Top Predictions for the Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Objectives - Cancer Moonshot Program
- Opportunities - Cancer Moonshot Program
- Liquid Biopsy Technology - Investments
3. Overview of Competitors
- Competitor Matrix
- Competitor Matrix - Technology Used
4. Total Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Cancer Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Cancer Segment
- Total Biopsy Volume Snap Shot
5. Breast Cancer
- Breast Cancer - Segmentation
- Breast Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Companion Diagnostics - Strategy and Partnerships
- Emerging Biomarkers
6. Ovarian Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer - Segmentation
- Ovarian Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Companion Diagnostics - Strategy and Partnerships
7. Cervical Cancer
- Cervical Cancer - Segmentation
- Cervical Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
8. Colorectal Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer - Segmentation
- Colorectal Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Companion Diagnostics - Strategy and Partnerships
9. Prostate Cancer
- Prostate Cancer - Segmentation
- Prostate Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Future Trends
10. Lung Cancer
- Lung Cancer - Segmentation
- Lung Cancer Incidence and Estimated Biopsies
- Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers
- Pricing Analysis by Technology Format
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Function
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Companion Diagnostics - Strategy and Partnerships
11. Companion Biomarker Opportunities in Drug Development
- Summary of Therapeutic Pipeline with Companion Biomarker by Cancer Type
- Summary of Therapeutic Pipeline by Phase
- Summary of Therapeutic Targets
- Summary of Therapeutic Pipeline with Companion Biomarker by Tumor Type
- Summary of Tumor Types with Targeted Therapeutics
- Companion Diagnostic Targets by Company
- Companion Diagnostic Partnerships
- Approved Companion Diagnostic Tests - United States
12. Future Outlook and Emerging Opportunities
- Keys Factors for Success in Cancer Diagnostic Space
- Future Outlook and Emerging Opportunities
13. Appendix
- List of Abbreviations
- Breast Cancer Epidemiology
- Breast Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Breast Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology
- Ovarian Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Ovarian Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Cervical Cancer Epidemiology
- Cervical Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Cervical Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology
- Colorectal Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Colorectal Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Prostate Cancer Epidemiology
- Prostate Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Prostate Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Lung Cancer Epidemiology
- Lung Cancer - US Incidence and Forecast, 2016-2021
- Lung Cancer - Biomarkers and Assays
- Companies Represented in the Samples Studies
Companies Mentioned
- Agendia
- Becton Dickinson
- Biodesix
- Cancer Genetics
- Epigenomics
- Exact Science
- Foundation Medicine
- Genomic Health
- MDxHealth
- Metamark Genetics
- Myriad Genetics
- nanoString Technologies
- Provista Diagnostics
- Rosetta Genomics
For more information about this report visit: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trsr3d/us_oncology
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716