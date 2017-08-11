United States Oncology Diagnostics Market 2016-2017 - Forecast to 2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Personalized medicine continues to be a driver of new diagnostics to characterize the properties of an individual's cancer. As a result, there is an increased focus on the development of non-invasive liquid biopsy companion diagnostic tests that would aid in choosing the best treatment for an individual. Liquid biopsy has triggered market consolidation, as participants fill the gaps in their technology sets, skill sets, and expertise through the acquisition of specialized laboratories.

Amidst the tests for different cancers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests measuring multiple biomarkers are gaining favor over single-marker tests, because of their improved specificity and sensitivity. When making coverage decisions for new tests, private and government healthcare plans want to see evidence of clinical utility and understand the impact of the tests on patient health outcomes.



Important market opportunities that are predicted with high certainty include the clinical integration of clinical sequencing technologies and active participation in strategic partnerships. The falling cost of targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) will be extremely cost-competitive, with the current single-mutation tests. Additional advantages ensure that clinical sequencing and Big Data will play a key role in cancer patient management. The purpose of this study is to provide an overview of the key technologies, companies, and competitive dynamics of the cancer diagnostics market in the United States.

The study covers the following cancer types: breast, ovarian, cervical, colorectal, prostate, and lung.

Key questions this study will answer include:

Which are the cancer types that hold the highest potential in terms of revenue and growth?

What are the tests and technologies used to screen, diagnose, and predict therapy in each of the cancers? Where are the new developments taking place?

What does the current and prospective competitive landscape look like? What are the approaches being taken by participants to counter competitive threats?

How is the landscape for mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations?

What are the emerging biomarker opportunities for breast, prostate, cervical, ovarian, lung, and colorectal cancer for developing new tests?

Which are the companies that are driving innovation within each cancer type?

