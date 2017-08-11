Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'GMA Monomers Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemical industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of GMA monomers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005055/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of their 'GMA Monomers Procurement Market Intelligence Report'. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The market is growing at a relatively fast pace due to the rapid growth of the construction industry across regions and the use of GMA in the automotive paints and coatings sector due to its ability offer properties such as higher resistance to heat and weather," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Global suppliers such as Dow Chemical and Mitsubishi Gas Company are increasing their production capacities to meet the growing demand," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Report Insights

The GMA monomers market is set to showcase a CAGR of around 7.9%, due to a growing demand for high-performance automotive products.

SpendEdge analysts expect that a healthy relationship between the buyers and the suppliers will lead to a smooth and timely procurement of services at effective rates.

GMA is a highly flammable substance, making its correct packaging and transport a key priority to the suppliers.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View a procurement intelligence snapshot before purchasing

GMA Monomer Pricing Trends

Fixed pricing and spot pricing are the two popular pricing models in the GMA monomers market. The fixed pricing model is more preferred by users across geographies due to the stability of prices over prolonged durations and the efficient budget prediction provided. However, the decline in market prices of GMA may lead to a loss for buyers who have adopted this model.

To purchase this report and view all the insights or request a customization of this report, please contact enquiry@spendedge.com

Browse Related Reports:

Global Solvents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Polystyrene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global PVC Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005055/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com