Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2016 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm (http://www.goldenocean.bm/) and in the links below. August 11, 2017 The Board of Directors Golden Ocean Group Limited Hamilton, Bermuda This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017 (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812134.pdf)

GOGL - 2016 20F (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812135.pdf)



