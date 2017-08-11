sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Industrial Thin-client Platform Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Centerm, Dell, HP, IGEL & Ncomputing

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Thin-client Platform Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Industrial Thin-Client Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Thin-Client Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is additional features in thin-client platform. Initially, thin-client platform was a device that could only extract the applications, files, or data that is run on another computer. The back-end server was providing the information to the user thin-client. But, now there are many new advances added to enhance the workability. Big manufacturers of thin-clients, such as HP and Dell, are increasingly coming up with more sophisticated and advanced technologies in the existing thin-client devices to make them compete with traditional PCs.

New advances such as high processing speed, cloud integration, and high-definition graphics have improved the working of thin-client platforms. High processing speed and high-definition graphics not only enhanced the end-user experience by introducing features such as 3D graphics input and VoIP but also improved the flexibility and agility of the network.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced total cost of ownership. Thin-client platforms are increasingly used across all the end-user industries in all regions. These platforms vary from traditional PCs in many ways. For instance, PCs have hardware components and memory to store the data and run the functions, whereas the thin-client platforms do not have associated hardware components and memory to store the data; the data is processed and stored at the back-end server. With the installation of thin-clients, the total operational cost is reduced due to advantages such as low upfront cost and additional benefits of minimal maintenance over the life, rapid installation, easy upgrades, and functioning that does not require any kind of specialized engineering.

Key Vendors

  • Centerm
  • Dell
  • HP
  • IGEL
  • Ncomputing

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Advantech
  • American Industrial Systems
  • ASUS
  • DevonIT
  • FUJITSU
  • MiTAC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by solution

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq6bzs/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


