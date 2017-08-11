Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report to their offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Middle East & Africa corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.
Report Scope
- Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2012-2021 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card
- Consumer segments: Corporate
- Country Covered: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021
11 Further Reading
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prcckk/middle_east_and
