Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Middle East & Africa corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.

Report Scope

  • Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2012-2021 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card
  • Consumer segments: Corporate
  • Country Covered: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

11 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prcckk/middle_east_and


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire