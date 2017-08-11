Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Middle East & Africa corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.



Report Scope



Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2012-2021 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card

Consumer segments: Corporate

Country Covered: United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Kenya , Nigeria , South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



11 Further Reading



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prcckk/middle_east_and





