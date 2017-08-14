New program will allow EY people to earn credentials in future-focused skills

-- Demonstrates EY's continued commitment to equip its people with relevant skills so they can solve complex problems in a rapidly changing world

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY today announces it will introduce a new program that will enable its people to invest in their own careers by earning digital credentials in skills that differentiate them in the market, such as data visualization, AI, data transformation and information strategy. The new program, EY Badges, which will be launched later this year, builds on the organization's continued commitment to deliver an exceptional experience for its people by equipping them with the necessary skills to solve complex problems, lead the highest performing teams and stay relevant in today's rapidly changing world.

Nancy Altobello, EY Global Vice Chair -Talent, says:

"At EY we provide our people with an exceptional career experience that's tailored to the individual. EY Badges is another way we're delivering on this commitment. By using badges to recognize our people's skills, we are increasing their career value and professional visibility, as well as equipping them with the right skills and experience to respond to the changing needs of our clients and to deliver our purpose of building a better working world."

Badges will be earned based on the same standards around the world - through world-class learning, fulfilling required experiences and making a contribution to the broader community, such as coaching colleagues, presenting to clients or publishing an article that educates others about the acquired skill. There will also be four levels of badge distinction (bronze, silver, gold and platinum), with defined criteria to be met in learning, experiences and contribution to earn each badge.

Riaz Shah, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and EY Badges Leader, says:

"We're in an era of sustained global disruption and this means all professionals will have to gain new skills and experiences. EY Badges provides our people with opportunities to develop these future-focused skills and be matched with relevant projects, which helps our clients overcome challenges, adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world."

The badges will be hosted by a third-party digital platform where credentials from EY and other leading organizations can be accessed. EY people will be able to display their badges on their social media channels. Information about badge verification and additional context about the earned skill can be accessed via these social media channels in one click, and this information will be accessible to everyone. The badges will also help match EY people with relevant projects and engagements within the organization, based on verified skills.

EY will be the first professional services employer to offer digital badges to its people globally who acquire new skills. EY has more than 250,000 people in over 150 countries around the world.

