

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded 1.0 percent on quarter in the second three months of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.6 percent following the upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in the three months prior (originally -0.3 percent).



On a yearly basis, GDP surged 4.0 percent - again topping expectations for 2.5 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.5 percent jump in the first quarter (originally 1.0 percent).



Nominal GDP jumped 1.1 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous three months.



