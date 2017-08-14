WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seventeen people have been killed and eight wounded in a terrorist attack in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, according to reports.
The reports said that the three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a hotel and restaurant.
A jihadist attack on a cafe nearby left 30 people dead in January last year.
There are fears that the attack is the work of one of the affiliates of al-Qaeda that are active in the Sahel region.
The shooting began shortly after 21:00 (21:00 GMT) on Sunday on Ouagadougou's busy Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.
Two locations, Hotel Bravia and the Aziz Istanbul Restaurant, appear to have been at the centre of the shooting.
