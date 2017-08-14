

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in July, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 7.6 percent spike in June. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 7.1 percent.



Retail sales advanced 10.4 percent annually in July, following a 11.0 percent surge in the prior month. The expected rate of growth for the month was 10.8 percent.



The statistical office also revealed that country's fixed asset investment grew at a slightly slower pace of 8.3 percent in July from a year ago, after a 8.6 percent hike in June. The growth was forecast to remain stable at 8.6 percent.



