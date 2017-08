AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth improved in June after easing in the prior month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed a shopping-day-adjusted 4.3 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 3.5 percent rise in May.



Sales have been rising since May last year.



Total food sales grew 4.6 percent in June from a year ago and non-food sales increased by 4.3 percent.



