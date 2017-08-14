WWE® Network Will Stream SummerSlam® Live in Russian for the First Time

MOSCOW, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WWE Network will streamSummerSlamlive in Russian for the first time this Monday, August 21 at 2 a.m. MSK from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Mordechai Margolin and Zhantuar Smagulov will call the action live from ringside.

"As we continue to place an emphasis on international growth, offering a customized version ofSummerSlamto our fans in Russia was a priority," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. "This is another step in our ongoing strategy to create localized WWE Network content for our fans around the world."

SummerSlamwill feature WWE's biggest Superstars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Natalya, Samoa Joe, The Usos, The New Day and more.

FollowingSummerSlam, all pay-per-views on WWE Network will be available in Russian moving forward. Fans can watchSummerSlamand all of WWE Network's programming by signing up today at WWENetwork.com.

About WWE Network

WWE Network is the only place to stream all the live WWE pay-per-view events, includingWrestleManiaandSummerSlamat no additional cost plus 24/7 programming featuring ground-breaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches, exclusive coverage of special events and the most comprehensive video-on-demand library with more than 8,200 hours of content, including every WWE, WCW®and ECW®pay-per-view.

Like other digital subscription services, such as Netflix and Hulu, fans can sign up for WWE Network online at WWENetwork.com and stream WWE Network through connected devices such as Sony PlayStation 3, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku streaming devices as well as Smart TVs including Sony, Samsung and Panasonic.

For a complete listing of WWE Network availability by country and device, please clickhere.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo. Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go tohttp://www.wwe.com/worldwide/