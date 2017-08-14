

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) on Monday confirmed its forecast for 2017 in the upper end of the range after good performance in the first six months.



Net income for the first half amounted to 2.67 billion euros, significantly higher than 457 million euros in the first half of 2016. Earnings per share were 4.34 euros, higher than 0.74 euro last year.



Along with the good business performance, this improvement was driven by a significantly better financial result and the nuclear fuel tax refund, the company noted. In early June, the German Constitutional Court ruled that the law on the nuclear fuel tax was unconstitutional and retroactively void.



Adjusted net income, excluding the nuclear fuel tax refund, totaled 809 million euros, compared to 598 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.32 euros, compared to 0.97 euro last year.



Adjusted EBITDA went up 7% to 3.2 billion euros. All of the segments made positive contributions to earnings.



For 2017 as a whole, RWE continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 5.4 billion euros and 5.7 billion euros, and adjusted net income of between 1.0 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros. According to current planning, the company expects to close the year underway at the upper end of these forecast ranges.



For 2017 as a whole, RWE continues to anticipate that the Lignite & Nuclear Segment's earnings will be much lower than in the previous year.



Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO, said, 'EWE is on track. According to our current planning, we should finish the fiscal year towards the upper end of our forecast ranges. The key indicators also demonstrate that our financial situation provides us with a solid foundation for the future. And we made the right decisions in defining our strategy.'



