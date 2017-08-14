Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170811192421_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3342 Unit price: 7,69684 Euro Volume: 2695 Unit price: 7,67318 Euro Volume: 2815 Unit price: 7,70192 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8852 Volume weighted average price: 7.69125 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 552 Unit price: 7,70561 Euro Volume: 344 Unit price: 7,66297 Euro Volume: 1164 Unit price: 7,69173 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2060 Volume weighted average price: 7.69065 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 269 Unit price: 7,70301 Euro Volume: 71 Unit price: 7,68500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 340 Volume weighted average price: 7.69925 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 447 Unit price: 7,70886 Euro Volume: 892 Unit price: 7,67637 Euro Volume: 1021 Unit price: 7,69906 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2360 Volume weighted average price: 7.69234 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: JPMX Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 390 Unit price: 7,69000 Euro Volume: 998 Unit price: 7,66422 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1388 Volume weighted average price: 7.67146 Euro