

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 5-day low of 1.1414 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.1372.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 4-day lows of 1.2565 and 0.9655 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2514 and 0.9619, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.98 against the greenback.



