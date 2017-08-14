Real Estate Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits Italy and Croatia

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker, will be traveling to Italy and Croatia from August 24th through September 10, 2017 to meet with customers.

Mr. Richard Pino said this is his third trip to Italy and Croatia, and his second trip within the past year, to meet with existing and new customers. Over the last decade, Mr. Pino has traveled to Columbia, Panama, China, Hong Kong, Russia, and Ireland to meet with customers and represent New York Residence at international trade shows.

Richard added, "Real estate brokerage is still a relationship business. Real estate professionals need to be willing to travel to meet with customers at their request. Customers can easily find information by surfing many third party real estate websites, but in-person and phone communication is still the most important interaction to educate customers about potential real estate acquisitions."

Further, Richard believes the strong Euro has produced an uptick in inquiries about investing in New York. The Euro has increased against the US dollar from a €1.05 in January to €1.18 as of today, August 14th. The strong Euro provides an opportunity for Europeans to purchase a property at a discount using the strong conversion rate.

Private appointments for new customers may be arranged in advance by sending an email to Richard Pino at rpino@nyr.com.

New York Residence has ranked within the top five of Manhattan boutique real estate firms for the past three years, 2014-2016. In addition, New York Residence was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes. The 2016 independent ranking charts and articles can be seen in the May 2016, issue of The Real Deal, an industry real estate publication.

New York Residence is a real estate brokerage firm specializing in residential, commercial, and investment property sales and rentals to domestic and international buyers. It maintains five offices in New York, with international offices located in Korea, Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence' corporate headquarters is located at 1501 Broadway, 26th floor, in the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

Media Contact:

Richard Pino

Chief Financial Officer / Associate Broker

New York Residence

+1-212-360-7000 x125

rpino@nyr.com