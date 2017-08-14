EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.8 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.6 3 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.5 4 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.4 5 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.9 6 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.9 7 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.8 8 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.7 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 10 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.6 11 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.6 12 Sanofi Health Care France 2.5 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 14 Baidu Technology China 2.5 15 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 16 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.5 17 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.4 18 Celgene Health Care United States 2.4 19 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 20 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 21 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 22 Nokia Technology Finland 2.2 23 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.2 24 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.2 25 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.2 26 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 27 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.2 28 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.1 29 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.1 30 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.1 31 Nomura Financials Japan 2.1 32 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.1 33 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.0 34 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.0 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 36 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.0 37 Total Oil & Gas France 1.9 38 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 39 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.7 40 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.5 41 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.4 42 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 98.3 Cash and other net assets 1.7 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 35.4 Japan 19.6 Asia Pacific 16.9 United Kingdom 11.1 United States 10.8 Other 2.3 Latin America 2.2 Cash and other net assets 1.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 31.0 Health Care 15.4 Consumer Goods 11.8 Industrials 11.0 Oil & Gas 10.2 Consumer Services 8.7 Technology 6.1 Basic Materials 2.1 Telecommunications 2.0 Cash and other net assets 1.7 100.0

As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,178,000.

14 August 2017

