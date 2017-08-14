EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.8
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.6
|3
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.5
|4
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.4
|5
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.9
|6
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|7
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|8
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.7
|9
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|10
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.6
|11
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|12
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.5
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|14
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.5
|15
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|17
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.4
|18
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.4
|19
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.3
|20
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|21
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.3
|22
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|23
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|24
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.2
|25
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|26
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|27
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.2
|28
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.1
|29
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.1
|30
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|31
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.1
|32
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.1
|33
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|2.0
|34
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.0
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|36
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.0
|37
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|1.9
|38
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|39
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.7
|40
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.5
|41
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|1.4
|42
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|98.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.7
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|35.4
|Japan
|19.6
|Asia Pacific
|16.9
|United Kingdom
|11.1
|United States
|10.8
|Other
|2.3
|Latin America
|2.2
|Cash and other net assets
|1.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|31.0
|Health Care
|15.4
|Consumer Goods
|11.8
|Industrials
|11.0
|Oil & Gas
|10.2
|Consumer Services
|8.7
|Technology
|6.1
|Basic Materials
|2.1
|Telecommunications
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|1.7
|100.0
As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,178,000.
14 August 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF