Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.08.2017 | 08:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 3.8
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.6
3PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 3.5
4CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 3.4
5BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.9
6HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.9
7AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.8
8Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.7
9Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
10PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States 2.6
11Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.6
12SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.5
13Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.5
14BaiduTechnologyChina 2.5
15BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
16PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.5
17Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.4
18CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.4
19Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
20Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
21DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
22NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.2
23TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.2
24Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance 2.2
25TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
26East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
27CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.2
28BayerBasic MaterialsGermany 2.1
29MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.1
30Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.1
31NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.1
32Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.1
33Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 2.0
34TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.0
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 2.0
36ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.0
37TotalOil & GasFrance 1.9
38Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 1.8
39WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States 1.7
40Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.5
41GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands 1.4
42Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments98.3
Cash and other net assets1.7
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017% of Net Assets
Europe35.4
Japan19.6
Asia Pacific16.9
United Kingdom11.1
United States10.8
Other2.3
Latin America2.2
Cash and other net assets1.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials31.0
Health Care15.4
Consumer Goods11.8
Industrials11.0
Oil & Gas10.2
Consumer Services8.7
Technology6.1
Basic Materials2.1
Telecommunications2.0
Cash and other net assets1.7
100.0

As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £148,178,000.

14 August 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2017 PR Newswire