The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings at at 31 July 2017

PR Newswire
London, August 11
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.2
|2
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.6
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|4
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.4
|5
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.3
|6
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.3
|7
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.3
|8
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|3.2
|9
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.0
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell *
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.0
|11
|Roche**
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.0
|13
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|14
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.9
|15
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.8
|16
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.8
|17
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.8
|18
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|19
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.8
|20
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.7
|21
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.6
|22
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|23
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.4
|24
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.4
|25
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.3
|26
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.3
|27
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|28
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.2
|29
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.1
|30
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.1
|31
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|2.0
|32
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|33
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.9
|34
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.9
|35
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.8
|36
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|1.8
|37
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.8
|38
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|1.7
|Total equity investments
|100.4
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.4)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|19.4
|Germany
|17.7
|Netherlands
|14.1
|Switzerland
|11.6
|Spain
|9.2
|Italy
|6.9
|Finland
|6.7
|Norway
|5.1
|Denmark
|4.1
|Ireland
|3.2
|Sweden
|2.4
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.4)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.9
|Industrials
|17.6
|Health Care
|12.6
|Oil & Gas
|10.7
|Consumer Services
|9.8
|Telecommunications
|7.2
|Consumer Goods
|7.0
|Basic Materials
|5.3
|Technology
|4.6
|Utilities
|2.7
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.4)
|100.0
As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £433,474,000.
14 August 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP