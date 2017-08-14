sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings at at 31 July 2017

PR Newswire
London, August 11

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.2
2BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.6
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
4BBVAFinancialsSpain3.4
5BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.3
6SanofiHealth CareFrance3.3
7CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.3
8RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland3.2
9TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.0
10Royal Dutch Shell *Oil & GasNetherlands3.0
11Roche**Health CareSwitzerland3.0
12INGFinancialsNetherlands3.0
13TotalOil & GasFrance2.9
14DNBFinancialsNorway2.9
15NokiaTechnologyFinland2.8
16Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.8
17DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.8
18BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.8
19AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.8
20E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.7
21ENIOil & GasItaly2.6
22LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.5
23Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.4
24Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.4
25Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.3
26MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.3
27AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.3
28Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.2
29Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.1
30Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.1
31Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland2.0
32Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.0
33OutotecIndustrialsFinland1.9
34PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.9
35TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.8
36GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands1.8
37SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.8
38IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance1.7
Total equity investments100.4
Cash and other net liabilities(0.4)
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017% of Net Assets
France19.4
Germany17.7
Netherlands14.1
Switzerland11.6
Spain9.2
Italy6.9
Finland6.7
Norway5.1
Denmark4.1
Ireland3.2
Sweden2.4
Cash and other net liabilities(0.4)
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017% of Net Assets
Financials22.9
Industrials17.6
Health Care12.6
Oil & Gas10.7
Consumer Services9.8
Telecommunications7.2
Consumer Goods7.0
Basic Materials5.3
Technology4.6
Utilities2.7
Cash and other net liabilities(0.4)
100.0

As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £433,474,000.

14 August 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


