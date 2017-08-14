The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings at at 31 July 2017

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.2 2 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.6 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 4 BBVA Financials Spain 3.4 5 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.3 6 Sanofi Health Care France 3.3 7 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.3 8 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 3.2 9 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.0 10 Royal Dutch Shell * Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.0 11 Roche** Health Care Switzerland 3.0 12 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 14 DNB Financials Norway 2.9 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.8 16 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.8 17 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.8 18 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.8 19 Airbus Industrials France 2.8 20 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.7 21 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.6 22 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.5 23 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.4 24 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.4 25 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.3 26 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.3 27 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 28 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.2 29 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.1 30 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.1 31 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.0 32 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.0 33 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.9 34 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.9 35 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.8 36 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.8 37 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.8 38 Ipsos Consumer Services France 1.7 Total equity investments 100.4 Cash and other net liabilities (0.4) Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in A shares

** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017 % of Net Assets France 19.4 Germany 17.7 Netherlands 14.1 Switzerland 11.6 Spain 9.2 Italy 6.9 Finland 6.7 Norway 5.1 Denmark 4.1 Ireland 3.2 Sweden 2.4 Cash and other net liabilities (0.4) 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 22.9 Industrials 17.6 Health Care 12.6 Oil & Gas 10.7 Consumer Services 9.8 Telecommunications 7.2 Consumer Goods 7.0 Basic Materials 5.3 Technology 4.6 Utilities 2.7 Cash and other net liabilities (0.4) 100.0

As at 31 July 2017, the net assets of the Company were £433,474,000.

14 August 2017

