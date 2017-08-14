sprite-preloader
Montag, 14.08.2017

14.08.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
(a)NameFrancis P. Bramble, Sr., Revocable Trust u/a/d April 20, 2006
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Frank Bramble, a Director of Bank of America Corporation
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameBank of America Corporation
(b)LEI9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares of common stock
Identification codeUS0605051046
(b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares of common stock
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 24.133,772.85
USD 24.1410,891.44
USD 24.1520,003.23
USD 24.169,966.02
USD 24.1601925.42
USD 24.173,345.74
USD 24.170171.18
USD 24.175498.30
USD 24.182,135.58
USD 24.191,993.20
USD 24.208,160.04
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- 61,763
- USD 24.159
(e)Date of the transaction2017-08-10
(f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

© 2017 PR Newswire