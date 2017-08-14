Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-14 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortna Issuer Market me ================================================================================ 17.07.2017 Takeover offer LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG - period 15.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Interim report, 6 ELG ELKO Grupa RIG - months 18.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Investors event GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Government LTGCB0N Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe VLN securities 020C auction LTGNB0N 020C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Investors event ELEK028 Latvenergo RIG 020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Interim report, 6 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 18.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2017 Interim report, 6 GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2017 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2017 Extraordinary GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2017 Coupon payment MOKBFLO Moda Kapitals AS RIG date T20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2017 Interim report, 6 INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2017 Interim report, 12 SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2017 Investors event K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2017 Interim report, 6 SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2017 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFF Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern TLN T Horizon Capital --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.