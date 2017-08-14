Nasdaq Riga decided on July 14, 2017 to suspend automatic order matching in AS "Latvijas Gaze" (GZER, ISIN code: LV0000100899) shares during the company's extraordinary general meeting on August 15, 2017, taking into account the request made by the company.



Automatic order matching is going to be suspended with the start of the company's general meeting on August 15, 2017 at 11:00 (EEŠT).



Automatic order matching will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the extraordinary general meeting.



