F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 14 August 2017, 09.00 (EEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Söderström, Eriikka Position: Chief Financial Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170813211354_4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 173 Unit price: 3,86000 Euro Volume: 108 Unit price: 3,87000 Euro Volume: 121 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 101 Unit price: 3,89000 Euro Volume: 101 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 154 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 280 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 133 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 260 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 133 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 129 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 45 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 84 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 3,92000 Euro Volume: 115 Unit price: 3,92000 Euro Volume: 33 Unit price: 3,94000 Euro Volume: 72 Unit price: 3,94000 Euro Volume: 115 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 112 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 145 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2912 Volume weighted average price: 3.91177 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 709 Unit price: 3,95500 Euro Volume: 455 Unit price: 3,95500 Euro Volume: 497 Unit price: 3,95500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1661 Volume weighted average price: 3.95500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 197 Unit price: 3,86000 Euro Volume: 123 Unit price: 3,87000 Euro Volume: 139 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 114 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 176 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 111 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 117 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 40 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 267 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 192 Unit price: 3,91000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 12 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 3,93000 Euro Volume: 18 Unit price: 3,92000 Euro Volume: 131 Unit price: 3,92000 Euro Volume: 38 Unit price: 3,94000 Euro Volume: 82 Unit price: 3,94000 Euro Volume: 128 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 144 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 165 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 120 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 120 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2622 Volume weighted average price: 3.91477 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,85000 Euro Volume: 7 Unit price: 3,85000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,86000 Euro Volume: 255 Unit price: 3,86000 Euro Volume: 189 Unit price: 3,87000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 287 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 3,88000 Euro Volume: 175 Unit price: 3,89000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,89000 Euro Volume: 285 Unit price: 3,89000 Euro Volume: 175 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 283 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 171 Unit price: 3,90000 Euro Volume: 380 Unit price: 3,92000 Euro Volume: 184 Unit price: 3,95000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3,96000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2805 Volume weighted average price: 3.89464 Euro



Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com