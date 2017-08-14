

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their Asian peers higher on Monday as investors put geopolitical tensions on the back burner and cheered new data from Japan showing that the economy grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter, helped by stronger consumer spending and corporate capital investment.



Asian stock markets outside Japan are trading mostly higher despite disappointing data from China.



Chinese industrial output, retail sales, property investment and urban fixed asset investment growth figures all undershoot expectations by a significant margin, but there has been negligible reaction across financial markets.



The dollar edged higher against the yen after senior U.S. national security officials said Sunday that the nation is not on the brink of nuclear war with North Korea, but the danger is much greater than it was a decade ago.



Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged both sides to avoid words and action that could worsen the situation. That followed fresh threats against North Korea on Friday, when Trump said the U.S military solutions were 'locked and loaded'.



Oil prices dipped on data portraying a slowdown in Chinese refining activity growth, while gold prices slipped from an over two-month high.



Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area industrial production data for June later in the day, with economists expecting output to fall 0.4 percent sequentially in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in May.



Gains among technology companies and deteriorating Fed rate hike expectations helped U.S. stocks snap a three-day losing streak on Friday, though the markets saw their worst weekly loss since March.



The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent each on Friday while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent.



European markets fell sharply to log their worst weekly loss in nine months on Friday as tensions between North Korea and the United States intensified. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1 percent to hit a five-month low.



The German DAX finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell around 1.1 percent each.



