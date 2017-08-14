

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA, reported Monday that its first-half profit after tax and minority interests climbed 104 percent to 52.6 million euros from last year's 25.8 million euros.



Operating result or EBIT climbed 47.8 percent from last year to 98.8 million euros, while the Port Logistics subgroup's EBIT grew by just over 54 percent to 90.6 million euros. Group EBIT margin was 15.9 percent, up 4.2 percentage points from 11.7 percent last year.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 26 percent to 158.5 million euros.



Revenue for the first half increased 8.6 percent to 622.8 million euros from 573.5 million euros a year ago.



Container throughput increased 11.8% and Container transport grew 7.2%.



Further, HHLA said it is on course to achieve updated EBIT forecast for 2017. EBIT within a range between 150 million euros and 170 million euros is now anticipated, while the EBIT of the Port Logistics subgroup is expected to be within a range between 135 million euros and 155 million euros, both including possible one-off expenses.



Previously, the Group's EBIT was expected to be in the upper half of a range between 140 million euros and 170 million euros, while the guidance for the Port Logistics subgroup was in the upper half of a range between 125 million euros and 155 million euros, both excluding possible one-off expenses.



