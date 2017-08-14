Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-14 08:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As of 12.08.2017 the following significant changes have taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.



The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.



Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 12.08.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Silvano Fashion Group (37 000 000 shares)* UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG 9.98 10.01 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



* 38 000 000 shares at the time of previous disclosure.



