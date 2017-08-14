

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported that its net loss for the second-quarter narrowed to 7 million euros from 54 million euros in the prior year.



But, adjusted net loss widened to 33 million euros or 0.74 euros per share from 2 million euros or 0.04 euros per share last year.



Orders received in the second quarter 2017 of 988 million euros, compared to previous year of 1.026 billion euros were 4 percent below the figure of the prior-year quarter. Organic development- not including company disposals and currency effects - was stable.



In financial year 2017, Bilfinger anticipates organic growth of orders received at Group level with an upswing in demand in the second half of the year, but expects an organic decrease in output volume in the mid to high single digit percentage range. In terms of adjusted EBITA the Group now expects to break even (previous year: €15 million).



On the basis of the anticipated business development, Bilfinger plans to carry out a share buyback program with a volume of up to 150 million euros which should begin in the autumn of 2017.



