

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) reported pretax profit of 111.1 million pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2017 compared to 89.6 million pounds, previous year. Total profit for the period was 110.6 million pounds or 71.4 pence per share compared to 89.8 million pounds or 58.0 pence per share. Income and gains were 130.6 million pounds compared to 108.0 million pounds.



On a revenue basis, pretax profit was 1.6 million pounds compared to 2.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.7 pence compared to 1.5 pence.



The Board has declared a dividend of 16 pence per share for October. This will be paid on 31 October to shareholders registered on 6 October, and will provide shareholders with a total dividend of 32 pence, a 3.2% increase over 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX