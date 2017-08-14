

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended June, after falling in the previous two quarters, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.0 percent in the second quarter from 5.6 percent in the first quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 6.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people climbed to 49,000 in the June quarter from 38,400 in the March quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 43,600.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 66.9 percent in the second quarter from 66.3 percent in the previous three-month period.



The labor force participation rate came in at 72.0 percent in the second quarter, which was highest rate in 20 years.



