Seiko Opens Its Latest Boutique in Heart of London

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Seiko Boutique in London is open for business. At an inauguration ceremony on August 10, the President and COO of Seiko Watch Corporation, Shuji Takahashi, invited the world to the boutique and ushered in a new chapter in the history of Seiko in Britain.



At the opening, Takahashi had the honor of being joined by His Excellency Koji Tsuruoka, Japanese Ambassador to Britain, and Jonathan Ross, television presenter and noted enthusiast for Japan and its culture.



(Photo:http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201708144587/?images)



At the inauguration ceremony, Takahashi commented: "We have long wanted to open a Seiko Boutique in London and I am delighted that we have now found the perfect location where we can show the world the full range of our Seiko and Grand Seiko collections. I can promise every visitor a uniquely enjoyable and informative experience of our watches and of what makes them special."



The boutique showcases the very best of Seiko, including the Astron GPS Solar, Presage, Prospex and Premier collections. Alongside Seiko, in a special area dedicated to the brand, is the widest selection of the luxury brand Grand Seiko anywhere in Europe.



The boutique provides watch lovers with the perfect environment in which to experience and explore the rich world of Seiko. Visitors can learn of the company's 136 years of history, its landmark technical achievements and the unrivalled diversity of its watchmaking technologies. Because Seiko is one of the very few vertically integrated watchmakers in the world, the movements in each watch offered in the Seiko Boutique are made from components manufactured entirely in-house, which is the ultimate and only guarantee of the highest level of quality, performance and durability.



In addition, selected masterpieces from the luxury Credor brand were on show, including the celebrated hand-made Eichi, Minute Repeater and Fugaku Tourbillon creations that have, until now, never been shown in Britain.



Located at 57, Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, the Seiko Boutique offers unique watches in a unique environment.



Seiko Boutique London

Address: 57 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW3 1DP

Tel: +44-20-3105-6212

Email: seikoboutique@seiko.co.uk

URL:http://www.seiko.co.uk/where-to-buy/seiko-boutique/london-boutique



Grand Seiko site:http://www.grand-seiko.com/

Seiko site:http://www.seikowatches.com/