Presentation of the report for the first half of the fiscal year 2017: Date: Wednesday August 16, 2017 / kl. 11:00



Venue: Online Presentation



Topic: C-RAD Half Year Report 2017



Procedure:



Please register online through the website:



https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2622476354293209347



After your registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.



A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640676