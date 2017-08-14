Outotec Oyj: Tomas Hakala appointed President of Services business unit at Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AUGUST 14, 2017 AT 9:30 AM

Tomas Hakala appointed President of Services business unit at Outotec

Mr. Tomas Hakala, 48, has been appointed President of Services business unit and member of Outotec's Executive Board. He will commence in his new position on November 13, 2017 at the latest. Hakala is joining Outotec from Wärstilä Corporation where he has been heading 4 Stroke Engine Services business. Prior to his current position Hakala (B.Sc. Production Economics) has held several leadership positions at Wärtsilä i.a. in China and in South and North America.

"I am pleased to welcome Tomas Hakala to the Outotec Executive Board. He has a solid track record in developing and leading service business and this together with his customer centric approach is a great basis for developing Outotec's service business", says Outotec's CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

CEO Markku Teräsvasara will continue as acting head of Services organization until Tomas Hakala commences in his position.

