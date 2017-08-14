sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,53 Euro		-0,16
-2,81 %
WKN: A0LBTW ISIN: FI0009014575 Ticker-Symbol: M6Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTOTEC OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OUTOTEC OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,644
5,671
09:31
14.08.2017 | 08:40
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Outotec Oyj: Tomas Hakala appointed President of Services business unit at Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   AUGUST 14, 2017   AT 9:30 AM

Tomas Hakala appointed President of Services business unit at Outotec

Mr. Tomas Hakala, 48, has been appointed President of Services business unit and member of Outotec's Executive Board. He will commence in his new position on November 13, 2017 at the latest. Hakala is joining Outotec from Wärstilä Corporation where he has been heading 4 Stroke Engine Services business. Prior to his current position Hakala (B.Sc. Production Economics) has held several leadership positions at Wärtsilä i.a. in China and in South and North America.

"I am pleased to welcome Tomas Hakala to the Outotec Executive Board. He has a solid track record in developing and leading service business and this together with his customer centric approach is a great basis for developing Outotec's service business", says Outotec's CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

CEO Markku Teräsvasara will continue as acting head of Services organization until Tomas Hakala commences in his position. 

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO
Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005

Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)