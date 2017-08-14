Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-14 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lietuvos energija", UAB, (hereinafter - the Company or "Lietuvos energija") identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company informs that on 14/08/2017 it has completed the selling process of 100 % shares of its subsidy VšI Energetiku mokymo centras (the public institution Republican Centre of Training for Energy Specialists, hereinafter - EMC) - one of the largest institutions in Lithuania, providing certification of energy workers, vocational education, training and consultancy services. The rights of the shareholder of EMC were purchased by "Kauno Virpstas", who offered the best price.



"Lietuvos Energija" started the process of selling of a subsidy EMC in beginning of 2017, taking into account the aim to eliminate the non-core activities of the energy group. EMC revenue in 2016 reached 1.2 million EUR, EBITDA was 0.1 million EUR, net profit was 0.1 million EUR.



EMC is one of the largest training and certification institution in the energy, construction and industry sector in Lithuania, whose activities include training, skills development, certification, provision of expert and employee safety and health services, using experience and knowledge. Each year EMC trains from 8 000 to 10 000 people and has over 5 000 customers.



More information is in the attached press release.



Director of Corporate Communications Division at "Lietuvos energija" Ernesta Dapkiene, +370 61143548, ernesta.dapkiene@le.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641069