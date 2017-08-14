HH Global Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

22.7% revenue and 14.9% EBITDA growth over same period last year

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 2017.

Financial highlights

Revenue was £73.0 million in the first quarter, an increase of 22.7% compared with £59.5 million in the first quarter of FY 2017.

Gross profit was £19.0 million, or 23.1% of gross revenue in the first quarter, a 34.4% increase compared to £12.6 million, or 21.1% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was £2.5 million in the first quarter, reflecting 14.9% growth as compared to £2.2 million in the first quarter of FY 2017.

Business Highlights

Signed new enterprise contracts during the quarter with a cumulative total of more than £30 million of annual gross revenue at full run-rate.

The largest of the new wins is an expansion of the Company's existing print procurement and creative production services relationship with a global pharmaceutical company to include three-dimensional point of sale materials.

Invested significantly in our Creative Production Services capability, including expansion of our global studio capacity, and partnering with the CMO Council on market research about the "The Age of the Adaptive Marketer."

"We continue to exceed our business plan and are pleased with our results," said Robert MacMillan, Group Chief Executive Officer of HH Global. "We have seen significant activity and adoption of our solutions across all of our service lines -- creative production services, print, and packaging procurement. We are pleased with Q1 results and are excited about prospects for the foreseeable future."

"Our first quarter financial results are, like the last three consecutive quarters, the best in the company's history," said Edward Parsons, Group Chief Financial Officer of HH Global. "This trend does not show signs of slowing."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilises HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 800 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the centre of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

