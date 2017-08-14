PULSUS HealthTech is at an Accelerated Mode of Diversification and Massive Expansion

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Traditionally a medical and healthcare publisher for more than 3 decades, PULSUS is diversifying its publication portfolio to other realms by including all major Science, all major Science, Technology, and Medical (STM) fields with a view to develop a healthcare platform to promote studies on Pharmacovigilance studies globally.

As an ardent scientific open access and hybrid access publisher, PULSUS received accolades from the contributors and the readers alike for its ability to preserve, pursue, share and distribute scientific discoveries and knowledge. Encouraged by this trend, PULSUS Healthtech is currently focusing on expanding its efforts towards healthcare informatics and Pharmacovigilance market studies keeping the current and future prospects of theglobal healthcare market in mind.

Established in the year 1984, PULSUS has been catering to the needs of scientific researchers and contributors of the American region. PULSUS is all set to expand its healthcare informatics platform currently to the medical and pharmaceutical professionals throughout Europe, America, Asia, and Australia. Since its inception, PULSUS received the endorsements of the medical associations and industries of the international reputation. This support allowed the PULSUS Group to gain excellent reputation within the scientific and industrial community that enables it to bridge the gap between the industries and practicing physicians.

PULSUS Pharmacovigilance studies include collection, archival and monitoring of Case Studies and studies with reference to fourphases of clinical researchand development, by focusing on the existing and emerging molecules, adverse drug reaction reports, effectiveness and risk factors assessment.

PULSUS healthcare informatics and Pharmacovigilance enable medical and Pharma companies to adhere to comprehensive drug safety and patient welfare by auditing the Pharma Company's compliance to the global laws, ethics, and regulations, with a view to advance personalized medicine.

PULSUS is a health informatics and healthcare services company that promotes science, technology & medical research. PULSUS, with its 1000+ employees, has been a pioneer in healthcare and Healthtech informatics, headquarteredin Singapore, PULSUS group has its offices in London (UK), Ontario, (Canada) and Hyderabad (India). PULSUS Group conducts 500+ medical meetings per year across the globe; these meetings enable physician-industry collaborations by bringing the professionals together to advance therapeutics and treatment procedures.

