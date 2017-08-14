RadiumOne Receives EDAA Trust Seal, Reinforcing Commitment to Trust in Online Behavioral Advertising

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

RadiumOne, a RhythmOne Company, today announces that it has received the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA) Trust Seal from independent Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC). To obtain the Trust Seal, RadiumOne demonstrated that its policies, practices and processes - including segmentation, opt-outs and privacy policies - were compliant with industry standards for the collection and use of Online Behavioral Advertising (OBA) user data in accordance with the EU Self-Regulatory Program for OBA. The Seal is a valuable measure for brands, agencies and publishers to use as they evaluate their data partners. Additionally, consumers have transparency into what data is collected and control via an open process to opt out.

As a trusted verification provider, ABC is owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events. Jan Pitt, Executive Director of Client Services at ABC, comments, "We are delighted to issue the EDAA Trust Seal to RadiumOne, having provided them with a robust and independent certification service. Through this certification, RadiumOne has demonstrated both their expertise and commitment to working to industry agreed standards. Independent certification helps to raise standards across the industry and will provide RadiumOne clients greater confidence in their systems and processes."

Seeking out this certification is a clear example of RadiumOne's dedication to working internally and with external standard-setting partners to create trust in the marketplace and remain at the forefront of respecting user privacy. In addition to the EDAA Trust Seal, RadiumOne has certifications from other agencies that cover brand safety, ad fraud, data protection and user privacy.

"This certification highlights our company's commitment to leading the way in the EU market to defend user privacy and fair usage of OBA," said Craig Tuck, Managing Director at RadiumOne, "We are constantly assessing privacy issues and concerns in the ad tech industry and are an active participant in adhering to industry standards set by organizations such as the EDAA. Delivering high-quality advertising at scale via a complete end-to-end technology stack - in a safe and respectful environment - is critical to our success and to driving real business outcomes for our clients."

For more information about RadiumOne, visit http://www.radiumone.com

About RadiumOne

RadiumOne is the only data-driven marketing technology company helping brands connect activity on paid, earned, shared and owned channels to find high-value customers. Through our ability to see the strongest signals of consumer intent and predict where consumers are on their journeys, we can build safe and effective brand-specific campaign strategies. RadiumOne delivers digital campaigns that are measured against real-world business outcomes. Based in San Francisco, RadiumOne has offices across the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne is a technology-enabled digital media company that connects online audiences with brands through premium content across devices. Founded in 2004 in the UK, the Company pioneered Internet video search and works with digital advertisers, publishers and content providers to offer fully integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop and mobile video, rich media, display, social and native advertising, and content formats. Through its fully integrated programmatic platform, RhythmMax, the Company offers digital advertising inventory across owned, controlled and extended supply sources. The RhythmMax platform includes unique brand safety technology, RhythmGuard, which combines leading third-party verification and proprietary filtering technologies to ensure inventory quality in brand safe environments. RhythmOne's goal is to maximize the return on advertising spend and provide the most efficient and effective marketplace for digital advertising. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, United States with offices in the US, UK and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.rhythmone.com.

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events. ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of good practice and process to industry-agreed standards. Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.

About EDAA

The European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA) is a non-profit organisation based in Brussels and is responsible for enacting key aspects of the self-regulatory initiative for Online Behavioural Advertising (OBA) across Europe.

EDAA principally acts as the central licensing body for the OBA Icon and provides technical means for consumers to exercise transparency and control over OBA through the youronlinechoices.eu online consumer choice platform. EDAA is governed by EU-level organisations which make up the value chain of OBA within Europe and acts to ensure European consistency in approach. More information can be found at: http://www.edaa.eu

Contact:

Marlin PR

rhythmone@marlinpr.com

+44(0)20-7932-5580