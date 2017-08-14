Michael Ngai, Chairman of The Red Group and Former Managing Director of UBS Investment Bank Joins Cloudwith.me Advisory Board

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloudwith.me $300 million ICO creates the Cloud Token for ready use to access cloud services at 50% of the current cost

Cloudwith.me creates basis for a distributed blockchain payment ecosystem

Cloudwith.me, the managed cloud services company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Ngai to its Advisory Board. Mr. Ngai is a financial industry leader in Asia Pacific and will advise Cloudwith.me on its "Cloud" cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering (ICO), and on corporate governance and business strategy.

Michael Ngai has a wealth of experience in international finance. He is currently the Chairman of The Red Group and was previously the Managing Director of UBS Investment Bank,

Mr. Ngai is also Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"), a Standing Committee Member of CPPCC Heilongjiang Province, China, and a Fellow Commoner and Development Advisory Council Member of Clare Hall, Cambridge University.

"Mr. Ngai is a valuable addition to our company and will be instrumental in helping us achieve both a successful ICO and to create a more accessible, lower cost decentralized cloud," said Asaf Zamir, Cloudwith.me's Co-Founder and CTO. "His experience will also be key in advising our management team and assisting with our global corporate development."

Commented Mr. Ngai: "The blockchain revolution has the potential to bring disruptive change that will drive commoditization of cloud services costs and make the cloud accessible to millions of more people, especially in developing countries. Cloudwith.me's technology and vision is distinguished from almost every other ICO as providing immediate application and a real value proposition. This is an exciting ICO with a specific focus that can take the cloud to the next level."

Cloudwith.me was founded in 2015 to offer its customers a managed hosting solution for hyper-scale cloud services. It currently has over 22,000 server deployments globally servicing SMBs worldwide with strong partnerships with the leading providers of cloud services today.

Cloudwith.me's ICO is focused on delivering immediate value for Cloud Token buyers. Most notably, the Cloud Token is the only cryptocurrency token that can be used shortly after the close of the ICO to benefit from and pay for cloud services from the world's largest cloud providers at 50% of the current cost. The target of $300 million from Cloudwith.me's ICO will be invested in cloud infrastructure and software development.

Cloudwith.me's ICO campaign will finish on August 25th, 2017. During the ICO, accredited investors can buy the Cloud Token using Bitcoin or Ether or make purchases with regular bank transfers and credit cards.

For more information on the Cloud ICO please visit: token.cloudwith.me

About Cloudwith.me

Cloudwith.me, founded in 2015 by Asaf Zamir and Gilad Somjen, provides a managed hosting solution for access to AWS and Azure cloud services. Cloudwith.me provides improved efficiency for individuals and business owners, from SME to enterprise, by simplifying the process and minimizing the amount of time and complexity required to set up and maintain their cloud servers.



