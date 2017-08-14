Company Announcement No. 650



On 7 August 2017, DSV A/S initiated the previously announced share buyback programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 649 of 2 August 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 7 August to 13 October 2017 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000,000,000 and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council and the Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares Average transaction Amount DKK bought back price 1: 7 August 2017 30,000 444.16 13,324,900 2: 8 August 2017 27,500 446.83 12,287,957 3: 9 August 2017 87,119 440.34 38,362,015 4: 10 August 2017 50,000 439.19 21,959,660 5: 11 August 2017 70,654 433.38 30,619,967 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 265,273 439.38 116,554,499 days 1-5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,030,021 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.59% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



