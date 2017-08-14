The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



14 August 2017



Vestjysk Bank carries through early redemption of subordinated loan capital



On 28 June 2012, Vestjysk Bank obtained subordinated loan capital in the total amount of DKK 200,000,000, falling due for payment in 2020.



With reference to the loan terms it is hereby announced that this loan with a principal of DKK 200,000,000 has today been redeemed together with accrued interest.



Effect on the bank's capital and solvency In isolation, the redemption implies that the bank's capital base is reduced by DKK 119 million, and that the solvency rate, based on the bank's semi-annual accounts per 30 June 2017 published on 10 August 2017, will be 13.2 % compared to the calculated solvency requirement of 12.5 %.



The redemption takes place in combination with (i) issuance of capital certificates in the form of hybrid core capital in the amount of DKK 155,000,000 and capital certificates in the form of supplementary capital in the amount of DKK 225,000,000, and (ii) an early redemption of state-funded hybrid loan capital with an outstanding principal of DKK 287,600,000, which in accordance with the loan terms takes place at a price of 110, corresponding to DKK 316,360,000 with the addition of interest. Reference is made to the bank's company announcement of 14 August 2017.



The net effect of the new issues and the redemptions imply, in isolation, that the bank's capital base is reduced by DKK 55,000,000. Based on the bank's semi-annual accounts per 30 June 2017 published on 10 August 2017, the solvency rate after the new issues and the redemptions will be 13.6 % compared to the calculated solvency requirement of 10.5 %.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



Jan Ulsø Madsen CEO



Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641103