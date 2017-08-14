Company announcement No 39/2017- 14 August 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 736,492 304.35 224,153,006.90 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 August 2017 5,235 318.08 1,665,161.89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 August 2017 1,330 317.99 422,922.31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 August 2017 5,443 314.07 1,709,503.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 August 2017 1,250 313.50 391,875.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 August 2017 17,201 310.93 5,348,312.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 766,951 304.70 233,690,781.34 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 908,638 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



Encl.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641091