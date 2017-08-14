The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



14 August 2017



Vestjysk Bank issues new subordinated debt



As part of the overall plan described in Vestjysk Bank's company announcement of 12 June 2017, capital certificates have today been issued in the form of hybrid core capital in the amount of DKK 155,000,000 and in the form of supplementary capital (Tier 2) in the amount of DKK 225,000,000.



New hybrid core capital The issued hybrid core capital has an unlimited term to maturity, but may with the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority be repaid by Vestjysk Bank after 5 years and in exceptional circumstances less than 5 years after the date of issue. The hybrid core capital cannot be called in by the holders of the capital certificates. The hybrid core capital will automatically be written down, if Vestjysk Bank's actual core capital percentage falls below 5.125 %. If the hybrid core capital is written down as the result of a breach of the actual core capital percentage trigger, Vestjysk Bank may subsequently choose to write up the principal on the hybrid core capital subject to the restrictions that follow from the CRR Regulation. In addition, a write-up cannot prevent a recapitalisation of Vestjysk Bank.



The hybrid core capital has a fixed coupon rate of 8.5 % p.a. in the first 5 years and subsequently interest will accrue with a variable semi-annual coupon rate corresponding to CIBOR6 with the addition of a credit spread of 8.50 % less the Danish 5-year swap rate published by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.



New supplementary capital The issued supplementary capital has a term to maturity of 10 years, but may with the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority be repaid by Vestjysk Bank after 5 years and in exceptional circumstances less than 5 years after the date of issue. The supplementary capital cannot be called in by the holders of the capital certificates. The supplementary capital has a fixed coupon rate of 6.5 % p.a. in the first 5 years and subsequently a variable semi-annual coupon rate corresponding to CIBOR6 with the addition of a credit spread of 6.50 % less the Danish 5-year swap rate published by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.



The capital certificates in the form of hybrid core capital and supplementary capital (Tier 2) are issued with value as of 16 August 2017.



Effect on the bank's capital and solvency The issue of new hybrid core capital and supplementary capital means, in isolation, that the bank's capital base is improved by DKK 380,000,000 and that the solvency, based on the bank's semi-annual accounts published 30 June 2017, will be 16.3 % compared to the calculated solvency requirement of 12.8 %.



The issue takes place in combination with an early redemption of (i) state-funded hybrid loan capital with an outstanding principal of DKK 287,600,000, which in accordance with the loan terms takes place at a price of 110, corresponding to DKK 316,360,000 with the addition of interest, and (ii) subordinated capital in the total amount of DKK 200,000,000 with the addition of interest, which will be communicated separately to the market.



The net effect of the new issues and the redemptions imply, in isolation, that the bank's capital base is reduced by DKK 55,000,000. Based on the bank's semi-annual accounts per 30 June 2017 published on 10 August 2017, the solvency rate after the new issues and the redemptions will be 13.6 % compared to the calculated solvency requirement of 10.5 %.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



Jan Ulsø Madsen CEO



Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641092