STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Monday.



The unemployment rate came in at seasonally adjusted 4 percent, unchanged from June.



The number of unemployed decreased to 192,268 from 193,993 a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 4 percent from 3.8 percent in June.



