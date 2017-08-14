Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 43/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 14 August 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 20,852,000 5,121,112,760 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 August 2017 153,000 254.39 38,921,670 -------------------- 8 August 2017 150,000 253.55 38,032,500 -------------------- 9 August 2017 157,000 250.07 39,260,990 -------------------- 10 August 2017 160,000 249.58 39,932,800 -------------------- 11 August 2017 160,000 246.76 39,481,600 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 32 780,000 195,629,560 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 21,632,000 5,316,742,320 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 23,944,904 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.56% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







