SEOUL, KOREA, Aug 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and identity solutions, today announced that the company's BioSign mobile fingerprint authentication algorithm has been selected by Samsung for the Galaxy J5 2017 and Galaxy A7 (for SK Telecom) smartphone models. Partnering with Egis Technology, a Taiwan-based sensor provider, Suprema provides its integrated solution to global smartphone manufacturers.Suprema introduced BioSign 2.0 in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Enhanced by latest AI technology, BioSign 2.0 supports small fingerprint sensors and offers robust authentication performance over time and environment. Moreover, BioSign 2.0 provides exceptional versatility in integration as it supports different shapes and types of fingerprint sensors.BioSign 2.0 is an essential solution for mid-to-low range smartphones as it reduces production cost by supporting smaller sensors and provides higher fingerprint authentication performance with low-end processors. BioSign 2.0 achieves 50ms authentication speeds in high-end smartphones with high performance processors and 100ms speeds with low-end processors while guaranteeing a maximum of 0.0005% FAR.Smartphones users often experience decreasing fingerprint authentication performance over usage time, but BioSign 2.0's self-learning algorithm actually increases accuracy over usage. BioSign 2.0 processes authentication with only a small fingerprinting area (2mm x 2mm) and provides consistent performance with different shapes of sensors including bar, square and slim shapes."Like a camera, fingerprints are now an essential feature in smartphones, initially in premium phones and now in mid-to-low range phones. BioSign 2.0 is the most economical and efficient solution in mid-to-low range smartphones. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 and Galaxy A7, we expect to see BioSign 2.0 becoming widely available in many other smartphone models. As BioSign is a software based solution, it will contribute to Suprema's revenue as well," said Brian Song, CEO at Suprema.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2015). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.