sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,649 Euro		-0,161
-3,35 %
WKN: A14MSY ISIN: GB00BVFD7Q58 Ticker-Symbol: T3V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,543
4,657
11:04
4,555
4,637
11:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC3,445-4,15 %
STANDARD LIFE PLC4,649-3,35 %