Aberdeen - The merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life plc has completed today to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies with assets under administration of £670 billion (€737 billion, US$871 billion)*. The deal between the two companies was first announced on 6 March 2017.

The merger harnesses Standard Life's and Aberdeen's complementary, market leading investment and savings capabilities. It creates an investment group with strong brands, leading institutional and wholesale distribution franchises, market leading platforms and access to long-standing, strategic partnerships globally. By combining the two companies' strong balance sheets, the combined group will have greater ability to invest for growth and innovate.

The Group's investment business, Aberdeen Standard Investments, manages £583 billion (€641 billion, US$758 billion)* of assets. This newly combined business will retain a long standing commitment to active investment management with a similar investment culture and approach, underpinned by fundamental research. It immediately becomes one of the largest active managers in Europe, offering clients access to a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. As a combined business it will have over 1,000 investment professionals based around the world.

The Group's pensions and savings business, Standard Life, has around ...

