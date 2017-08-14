

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported Monday a narrower net loss in its second quarter. Adjusted EBITA, a key earnings metric, meanwhile, slipped in to a loss from last year's profit hurt by provisions for projects in the USA and weak output volume. Orders also were lower. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2017 forecast for orders and output volume.



Net loss for the second quarter narrowed to 7 million euros from loss of 54 million euros in the prior year.



The results reflected fewer special items and significantly higher earnings from discontinued operations.



Adjusted net loss was 33 million euros or 0.74 euros per share, compared to loss of 2 million euros or 0.04 euros per share last year.



EBITA was negative 64 million euros, same as last year. Adjusted EBITA was negative 43 million euros, compared to previous year's positive 2 million euros. The weak result was attributable to burdens from risk provisions for a small number of legacy projects in the USA in the amount of 53 million euros.



Engineering & Technologies business segment posted wider adjusted EBITA loss, while Maintenance, Modifications & Operations business segment's adjusted EBITA was lower than last year.



Sales revenue for the quarter declined 9 percent to 1 billion euros from 1.10 billion euros last year.



Gross profit was down 51 percent from last year to 42 million euros.



Orders received declined 4 percent to 988 million euros. Organic development, excluding company disposals and currency effects, was stable.



Order backlog was 2.50 billion euros, down 7 percent from 2.68 billion euros a year ago.



Output volume generated in the quarter was, as expected, below the prior-year figure at 991 million euros, compared to 1.10 billion euros last year. According to the firm, the decrease of 10 percent includes a revenue reversal of about 3 percentage points related to the booking of US risk provisions.



Organically, Output volume declined 6 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Bilfinger anticipates adjusted net profit will be below the figure from the prior year of a loss of 8 million euros.



In terms of adjusted EBITA, the company said, as announced in early July, that it expects to break even rather than the previously forecast margin increase of about 100 basis points. The previous year's adjusted EBITA was 15 million euros.



The company continues to anticipate organic growth of orders received at Group level with an upswing in demand in the second half of the year. The company expects an organic decrease in output volume in the mid to high single digit percentage range, compared to previous year's volume of 4.22 billion euros.



Further, Bilfinger noted that, on the basis of the anticipated business development, it plans to carry out a share buyback program with a volume of up to 150 million euros which should begin in the autumn of 2017.



In Germany, Bilfinger shares were at 35.63 euros in the early morning trading, up 1.25 percent.



