

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity continued to expand strongly in July, though the rate of growth was the weakest in six months, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56.6 in July from 58.2 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among the three monitored categories, activity rose at slower rates in both the housing and commercial sectors. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity decreased for the second month.



New order growth quickened in July and the rate of job creation also fathered pace. Firms expanded their purchasing activity in line with higher workloads.



On the price front, input price inflation remained elevated in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX