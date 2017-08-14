Send Anywhere launches a new feature Quick Link Share

Free, intuitive, and unlimited file sharing from messaging apps

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Send Anywhere, the global file sharing service, announced that they launched a new feature for their Android app called "Quick Link Share." This advanced feature allows users to send any types of files up to 20 GB within the popular messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Line. The feature provides a reliable solution for sharing large files quickly whilst retaining their quality, free from file size restrictions usually placed on the messaging apps.

In 2017 alone, it's predicted that 1.2 trillion photos will be taken and smartphones are becoming the primary way in which we are capturing what we see. However, messaging apps have a strict restriction on the size of the file that can be sent and shared on them. Most if not all global messengers have a varying degree of file size restrictions ranging from 25MB to 50MB.

"People on average send 20 to 30 photos via their messaging app, and the number is increasing at a rapid rate. With Send Anywhere's 'Quick Link Share,' users have the greatest freedom in sharing any number of photos or any large sized videos without ever leaving their favourite messenger app," commented Seung-Hyun SON, CMO at Send Anywhere.

The"Quick Link Share" feature is currently available for Android only and is compatible with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Hangout, Viber, Slack, Android Message, Line, and Telegram.

Founded in 2012 inSeoul, Send Anywhere, the brainchild of Estmob Inc., is a file sharing application that takes an easy, quick, and unlimited approach to file sharing. Easily, it lets you transfer any file type, across any platform, all without requiring signing up or logging on. Quickly, given network conditions, it finds the most viable network path to ensure an efficient transfer. As for unlimited, you can send any sized file, as many times as you want, all for free. Send Anywhere works across Amazon Kindle, Android, iOS, Windows PC and Phone, Mac, Linux, Web Widget, API, WordPress Plugin, and for S-Printing Solution(former Samsung Printers).

