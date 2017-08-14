Wey Education Plc to Sponsor the 2017 Jack Ashley Memorial Lecture to be Given by Professor Stephen Hawking

LONDON, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wey Education Plc ("Wey"), the AIM quoted educational services provider, which operates InterHigh and Infinity Education, the UK's leading online independent secondary schools, is proud to announce it will sponsor the 2017 Jack Ashley Memorial Lecture, organised by Disability Rights UK. The lecture will be given by Professor Stephen Hawking on Wednesday 11 October 2017.

Wey is proud that, through its online schools, it has provided quality education to a very significant number of disabled children over the last 12 years including not only those with physical disabilities such as blindness, deafness or limited mobility but also those with conditions including diabetes, autism, ME, ADHD and a list of others. Wey Education has helped these children to fulfil their potential and follow their aspirations.

Background

Lord Jack Ashley (1922-2012) was MP for Stoke on Trent South for 26 years and a pioneer of disability rights and equality. He established and then chaired the influential All Party Parliamentary Group on Disability for over 40 years and was instrumental in securing the UK's first civil rights laws for disabled people.

Professor Stephen Hawking is arguably the world's most famous scientist and author of best-seller 'A Brief History of Time'. Prof Hawking has had motor neurone disease for most of his adult life.

Disability Rights UK ("DR UK") is a leading charity for the disabled which works towards strengthening and protecting disabled people's rights. DR UK serves over a million people every year with free, independent information on rights. Please see https://www.disabilityrightsuk.org/ for more detail.

Wey uses a sophisticated IT learning platform coupled with UK based and trained teachers to educate pupils both in the UK and overseas with live interactive teaching and learning. In addition to iGCSEs and A levels, a number of vocational courses are taught and Wey has a growing presence in helping local authorities and other educational providers deliver quality education to pupils of all abilities and capabilities. Wey also operates an online language school, Quoralexis, specialising in EFL.

Online school education enables parents to ensure that their children can enjoy the benefits of a high-quality private British-curriculum education. For the children, online schooling is a great match to the way they are growing up as digital natives, comfortable with smartphones and laptops. The online school education process also teaches them by "walking the walk, not talking the talk" the vital 21st century skills of search, information analysis, communication, negotiation and presentation, all in the collaborative working, digital environment they will be working in when they grow up.

The Wey Education system is free from discrimination.

