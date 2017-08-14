Gas Chromatography Market Worth $4.3 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gas chromatography marketis anticipated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing government investments in chromatography technologies coupled with rising collaborations between chromatography manufacturers and research laboratories.

Government in some parts of the world are investing in the chromatography techniques. For instance, Government of Canada has invested into business innovation initiative that is likely to help southern Ontario companies such as Natrix Separations, Inc. for developing new ideas and take their innovations to market. This funding is expected to assist the company in designing a prototype and developing single-use membrane-based chromatography products for large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Rising collaborations between chromatography manufacturers and research laboratories are gaining pace in order to develop, evaluate, and validate new methods. For instance, PerkinElmer, Inc., has collaborated with Waters, to get practical and sustainable scientific innovations in order to optimize laboratory operations and to meet regulatory compliance.

The research activities include application areas, such as food and natural product analysis, pharmaceutical analysis, chemistry, petrochemistry, polymer analysis, and environmental analysis. Additionally, Hichrom Limited, a UK-based company collaborated with the chromatographic instrument and column manufacturers, and academic institutes or groups, to provide method development support, chromatographic methodologies troubleshooting, and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The accessories & consumables segment held lucrative market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to growing demand for GC accessories as they have limited durability and repetitive use

The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to increasing applications of gas chromatography for biopharmaceutical industries such as analysis of volatile and semi-volatile compounds, and identification of amount of chemicals in drugs

North America is expected to dominate the gas chromatography market over the forecast period due to increasing Canadian government investment in the gas chromatography market coupled with growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

is expected to dominate the gas chromatography market over the forecast period due to increasing Canadian government investment in the gas chromatography market coupled with growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries Some of the key players in gas chromatography market are GE Healthcare; Shimadzu Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies; W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Restek Corporation; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; and DANI Instruments S.p.A.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas chromatography market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Gas Chromatography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Accessories & Consumables Columns and accessories Fittings and tubing Auto-sampler accessories Flow management and pressure regulator accessories Other Instruments Systems Auto-samplers Fraction collectors Detectors Flame Ionization Detectors (FID) Thermal Conductivity Detectors (TCD) Mass spectrometry detectors Other detectors Reagents Analytical gas chromatography reagents Bioprocess gas chromatography reagents

Gas Chromatography End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Healthcare Other

Gas Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



